This was the most popular superhero show in 2022

Ratings for superhero shows broadcast in 2022 have been released, revealing the most popular series on streaming platforms.

Despite the release of a raft of Marvel shows last year, they have all been beaten by The Boys in terms of superhero popularity.

The hit Amazon Prime Video show, which released its third season last summer, was one of the most-streamed series last year, according to Nielsen ratings, clocking in 10.6 billion minutes overall.

This is ahead of shows such as Disney+‘s 2022 Marvel offerings Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which didn’t manage to crack the top 10 of Nielsen’s ratings.

The biggest show overall was Stranger Things, racking up 52 billion minutes, with Netflix holding all the top 10 spots of Nielsen’s list of streaming originals, and a majority of the overall top 10. The Boys, meanwhile, sits at number 11 on the originals chart.

The Boys, which based is on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, follows a group of vigilantes who go against superheroes who abuse their powers.

The show is currently gearing up for its fourth season, having been renewed last summer. Show boss Erik Kripke said at the time: “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more.

“We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

The show is also set to get a college-set spin-off called Gen V, which focuses on “the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities”.