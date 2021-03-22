Thomas Middleditch accused of sexual misconduct

Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct at a now-defunct Los Angeles nightclub in 2019.

The allegations against the actor, who starred in HBO series Silicon Valley, were part of a report from the Los Angeles Times that detailed claims from nearly 10 woman alleging that the Cloak & Dagger club’s founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson turned a blind eye to misconduct among its members and at its festivals.

In the report, Hannah Harding claims that Middleditch made “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and a girlfriend on the night of October 22, 2019, and they rejected his advances.

“She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club’s operations manager, Kate Morgan,” the report goes on to say.

Morgan alleges that she told her bosses and asked them to kick Middleditch out and ban him, though they didn’t appear to take it seriously.

“I felt like they dismissed it,” she added. “I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK.”

Harding also alleges that after she complained, she saw Middleditch grope another woman in the club, and that Bravin reached out a week later only to tell her that she must have been mistaken about the incident.

“Adam called me ‘to make sure and get a second opinion on him’ because they didn’t trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women’s safety,” Harding added.

Harding also showed the Los Angeles Times a direct message Instagram sent by Middleditch, where he wrote: “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Patterson has since said in a statement: “As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention.”

Bravin added: “Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible.”

Middleditch is yet to comment on the allegations. NME has reached out to his representatives for comment.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.