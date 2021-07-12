Thor’s Chris Hemsworth made secret cameo in ‘Loki’

Loki showrunner Kate Herron has revealed that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth made a small cameo in the Disney+ series.

Herron explained that episode five, which introduced a frog version of Thor, saw Hemsworth take part to voice the small cameo role himself.

“We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way,” the showrunner said on the Views From the 616 podcast.

Advertisement

She added: “His voice going ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”

Meanwhile, Loki was confirmed as Marvel’s first on-screen bisexual character in the show’s third episode at the end of last month.

Writing on the show’s step forward with the third episode, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw said: “Already talked about in press interviews leading up to the show’s release, it’s great to see something so momentous (and so long overdue) handled in such a casual way, with all credit to Hiddleston’s perfect delivery and director Kate Herron’s smart use of blue and pink lighting.”

Discussing the fifth episode, Bradshaw praised the relationship between Loki and Sylvie.

“However weird the show gets (it gets pretty weird) it’s great to see another timeout taken to give Loki and Sylvie’s relationship proper breathing space, with director Kate Herron dialling down the action long enough to linger on what’s shaping up to be a beautiful end-of-the-world romance,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Loki is currently streaming weekly on Disney+, with the series finale set to premiere this Wednesday (July 14).