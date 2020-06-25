Three episodes of Scrubs have been removed from streaming service Hulu due to their use of blackface.

The medical comedy is the latest in a long line to have episodes removed from the internet due to their perceived racial insensitivity.

Yesterday, 30 Rock creator Tina Fey asked for four episodes of the show including blackface to be removed from streaming services and be made unable to purchase online.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey said in a statement.”

After a Scrubs fan alerted the show’s creator Bill Lawrence to the 30 Rock news, asking whether the same could be done for three particular episodes of the medical comedy, Lawrence immediately agreed, saying the removal of the episodes was “already in the works”.

Agreed. Already in the works. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) June 23, 2020

The episodes have now been removed from Hulu, though for now they still remain on Channel 4’s on-demand service All4.

The episodes in question are My Fifteen Seconds (season 3, episode 7), My Jiggly Ball (season 5, episode 4) and My Chopped Liver (season 5, episode 17).

One of the episodes sees Zach Braff’s character dressing up in blackface at a party, while Sarah Chalke’s character also uses blackface in a fantasy sequence.

Over the past month, a host of shows have had episodes wiped from the internet due to their use of blackface or racially insensitive language.

One of Fawlty Towers’ most famous episodes was recently removed from a streaming service due to racial slurs and the repeated use of the N-word, while Matt Lucas and David Walliams’ sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me from streaming platforms over their use of blackface.

An episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which sees two characters in blackface, has also been removed from Netflix.