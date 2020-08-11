Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denounced a new search for her missing husband Jack “Don” Lewis.

Lewis went missing in 1997, and its inclusion in the hit Netflix show has brought renewed interest into the case.

Lewis’ family are now offering a $100,000 (£76,000) reward for any information about his disappearance. “We really need someone to come forward in the case with information,” family spokesman Jack Smith said during a press conference in Florida yesterday (August 10) (via WFLA).

“And there’s a lot of people out there that have information but they’re scared to come forward. There’s people with animals — exotic animals — that are scared if they come forward, they’re gonna lose their animals somehow.”

In Tiger King, Baskin’s rival Joe Exotic claims that Baskin murdered her husband, even going as far to say that he believes she fed him to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary. Baskin has rubbished these claims and always denied she was involved in Lewis’ disappearance.

In a statement to WFLA, Baskin has called the new search for Lewis a “publicity stunt,” accusing Jack Smith of trying to “bolster his YouTube views”. She did go on to say that she hopes that “all of the attention from Tiger King and the aftermath will result in us finding Don”.

Back in April, it was confirmed that a new Tiger King sequel will investigate the disappearance of Baskin’s husband.

Titled Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, the new show comes from crime and justice TV network Investigation Discovery (ID).

Upon the release of Tiger King, Baskin hit out at makers of the Netflix show, saying it “lies to get viewers”.