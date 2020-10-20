‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual.

The big cat enthusiast and CEO of Big Cat Rescue has addressed her sexuality following her elimination from this year’s series of Dancing in the Stars.

Baskin explained how she first felt part of the queer community in the 1980s during her first marriage. “I was engaged to a psychologist, and that was his entire field, dealing with the LGBT+ community,” she told PinkNews.

“It was during the period when AIDS was just wreaking havoc around the world, and people were losing their loved ones, and so I became very close to people in that community then.”

Baskin went on to explain that she felt she was “probably born into the wrong body” and called herself “such a tomboy”.

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did,” she added. “I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.

“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.”

She continued: “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.

“As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything.”

Carole Baskin recently responded to an advert released by the family of her late husband Don Lewis, calling it “a publicity stunt”. The clip calls for new information following Lewis’ disappearance in 1997, and questions Baskin’s involvement.

“It’s just been a huge publicity stunt on their part so what more could they possibly do than that,” Baskin had said.

She added: “I’m not worried about what people say because even when they’re saying things that [are] negative, it’s keeping the conversation out there [about cats] in the public eye.”

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.