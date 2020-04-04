‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he’s “ashamed” of himself for caging animals

Joe Exotic, the star of new Netflix hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, has said that he’s ashamed of himself for caging animals.

Speaking in a new interview shared by Netflix on Friday (April 3), former tiger zoo owner Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) expressed remorse for the way he treated some of his animals.

Asked if there was something he wanted Tiger King fans to know, Exotic replied: “Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week. I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself.”

See the clip shot from prison below:

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Elsewhere in the interview, the convicted felon said he wished he could enjoy his newfound fame. “You know it would be nice if I could actually see me being famous out there, but I’ve seen these same four walls for a year and a half now,” he said in the video posted to Twitter.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth after being found guilty of putting out a hit on Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. He is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson has shared an old message he received from Tiger King subject Joe Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma.