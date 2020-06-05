‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic reacts to rival Carole Baskin winning his zoo

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has reacted to his long-time rival Carole Baskin being awarded the zoo that shot him to fame.

The eccentric zoo-keeper, also known as Joe Schreibvogel or Joe Maldonado-Passage, called the move a “treachery” that has to be challenged.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to have Baskin killed.

He responded to the news about Baskin in a series of Tweets via his management team. He said the ruling was “yet another emotional blow” to his “already fragile” state.

“While we again acknowledge it is truly time to pray for justice for George Floyd’s family as well as an end to systemic racism in America, we must address Carol [sic] Baskin’s treachery before it goes unchecked,” read a tweet.

The statement also said: “As hard as this news is, we refuse to accept defeat. Even as we type this message, Joe’s legal team is filing appeals and his social media/PR team are rallying public support.”

Exotic’s response comes after a court order earlier this week by a federal judge in Oklahoma that awarded ownership of approximately 16 acres of land to Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corp, as part of a civil judgement.

"The ruling is yet another emotional blow to an already fragile Joe, who has spent the past 3 straight months in solitary confinement." Joe has issued his official response to a Carole Baskin taking the zoo. He is suffering, help us end it. #helpfreejoe https://t.co/7K6CHyBaEP — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 4, 2020

Tiger King was a huge hit for Netflix when it debuted earlier this year, and was followed by an additional retrospective episode The Tiger King and I hosted by Community star Joel McHale.

Last week, one of the documentary’s subjects John Reinke said there are more Tiger King episodes on the way.

Last month, the series’ filmmakers said they were now working on a new programme about the 2003 tiger mauling that ended the Las Vegas show of entertainment duo Siegfried and Roy.

Dramatic adaptations are also rumoured about Tiger King, with Nicholas Cage said to be in talks to play Joe Exotic and Tara Reid to play Baskin.