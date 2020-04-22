Louis Theroux criticises ‘Tiger King’ for neglecting animal rights issues

Louis Theroux has said he wishes Tiger King offered a greater focus on animal rights.

The documentary filmmaker spoke about the Netflix docuseries on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning (April 22), praising the entertainment value but criticising the lack of focus on the animals themselves.

“I thought it was an entertaining and amazing romp through this netherworld of big cat owners and it really gripped my attention,” said Theroux.

Adding one caveat, the documentarian said, “I did think the tiger perspective was slightly lost, that was my little quibble.

“I sort of thought here is an animal rights story here which they kind of did at the end a bit but you didn’t see the foreground.

“I feel bad even raising that because I thought it was an amazing piece of multi-episode storytelling of the type that I would aspire to do.

Theroux first met Joe Exotic, the main star of Tiger King, when making his own BBC documentary in 2011, America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

In an Instagram Q&A, Theroux also recounted how Exotic spoke of the big cats in his park. “The most troubling thing he said was probably that if the park went bankrupt he would kill all the animals,” he told fans online.

Elsewhere, Netflix revealed figures for Tiger King, confirming the show had been watched by over 64 million households.

Tiger King is streaming worldwide now.