News

‘Tiger King’ breakout song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ gets sing-along version

Netflix releases special version for lockdown karaoke

Sam Warner
'TIGER KING', Joe Exotic, (Season 1, aired March 20, 2020). CREDIT: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Netflix has released a special sing-along version of Joe Exotic’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ following the success of the true crime series.

The series has become a huge hit as viewers stay at home during the lockdown, and now Netflix has decided to give fans a treat.

The clip is the original music video that can be seen in the series, though it adds lyrics at the bottom for fans to sing along to.

Advertisement

Tiger King, which focuses on former zookeeper Exotic, dropped on the streaming service last month — though one of its subjects, Jeff Lowe, claimed over the weekend that one more episode is on the way.

In a video to fans, he said: “Netflix just called, they’re gonna add one more episode next week. They’re gonna film me here Sunday, it’s a wrap-up, we’re gonna tell you what happened.”

His wife then interjected: “I don’t think you’re supposed to tell ’em!”

Tiger King
‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ is streaming now. Credit: Netflix

In a separate video, he then reiterated: “Thank you for giving up seven hours of your life on us. Netflix is gonna make you give up one more though, because they’re gonna add another episode here in a few weeks wrapping things up.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent interview from prison Exotic admitted he was “ashamed” about caging animals.

“Go sit in a cage with your animals for a week,” he said. “I mean, when I left the zoo and I sent my chimpanzees to the sanctuary in Florida and imagined what my chimpanzees went through for 18 years, I – I’m ashamed of myself.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.