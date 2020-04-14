‘Tiger King’ star shares “pure evil” Joe Exotic stories that the show left out

Tiger King star Rick Kirkham has shed light on stories relating to Joe Exotic that didn’t make the cut in the first seven episodes of the Netflix docu-series.

The reality TV producer is one of a handful of people giving interviews in the show relating to their time with Exotic, but has now given more detail in further interviews online.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Kirkham mentioned Exotic’s treatment of animals behind the scenes. “I witnessed him shoot and kill two tigers for no reason whatsoever, just because he was pissed off at them,” Kirkham began.

Advertisement

“So he said, ‘Hey Rick, watch this! Shoot this,’ and I videotaped him shooting one right in the head,” the filmmaker said. “The other one was, Joe had been in surgery and tried to wake up early, and he was so scared of one of the tigers that he shot and killed the thing.

“That was just the kind of guy he was. He enjoyed seeing people and animals hurt. He enjoyed it. He got off on it.”

In the new episode of Tiger King, a catch-up special added after the first seven dropped at once, Kirkham added further detail about the condition of many of the tigers Exotic is keeping.

“In the shots that you see in there where he’s in with the two tigers, the white one and the other one, the white one is blind and the other one is on tranquilizers,” Kirkham said. “It’s idiotic to think how he’s become famous as ‘the Tiger King’ when he’s so terrified of big cats.”

Advertisement

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is streaming on Netflix now.