‘Tiger King’ sequel investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband is on the way

A sequel to Netflix‘s The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness is in production, it has been confirmed.

The true-crime documentary series that hit the streaming service last month investigates the story of Joe Exotic, a tiger trader who was jailed last year for 22 years, for crimes including a murder-for-hire plot following a bitter rivalry with Baskin, who owns a big cat rescue sanctuary in Florida.

So far, the show only has one series, but it has now been confirmed that a sequel is on the way from leading crime and justice network Investigation Discovery (ID).

Titled Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, the new series will investigate the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.

In Tiger King, a number of people accuse Baskin of being responsible for the death of her ex-husband, Don Lewis, who went missing 21 years ago.

One of the accusations that aired in the series include that she fed her husband’s body to the big cats at her sanctuary, a claim she says is “ludicrous.”

Baskin has never been charged with anything relating to the disappearance of Lewis.

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the centre ring of the big cat circus,” a press release for the new show reads. “Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect?

“Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the centre of ID’s upcoming investigative series.”

Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, said: “Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more. ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

A release date for The Strange World Of Joe Exotic is yet to be announced.

Last month, Tiger King star Carole Baskin hit out at makers of the Netflix show, saying it “lies to get viewers.”