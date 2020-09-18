‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin is getting her own reality TV show

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is set to host her own unscripted show with her husband.

Baskin, the animal rights activist who featured in the Netflix docuseries opposite Joe Exotic, will be leading the show alongside Harold Baskin in a new project from ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media.

The show, at this stage unscripted and unnamed, is set to follow the Baskins “as they work to expose, like never before, those who abuse and take advantage of various animals.”

Advertisement

In a statement obtained by the New York Times, the couple said: “This is a chance for us to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals.”

Carole Baskin’s show is currently in pre-production. The big cat enthusiast is currently a contest on Dancing with the Stars, and her debut performance this week made headlines as an advert made by her ex-husband’s family ran during the show.

Don Lewis, Baskin’s late husband, disappeared in 1997, and much of Tiger King speculates about Baskin’s involvement in his death.

The commercial includes the Lewis family’s attorney, John M. Phillips, who nods to the rumours claiming Baskin might be involved in Don’s disappearance. “Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?” he says in the advert.

Responding to the ad, Baskin said, “It’s just been a huge publicity stunt on their part so what more could they possibly do than that,” adding that she was yet to see the advert but was “not surprised” by it.