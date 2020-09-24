‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin sued for defamation by ex-employee

Tiger King star Carole Baskin is being sued for defamation by one of her former assistants.

The lawsuit also sees the family of Don Lewis, Baskin’s late husband, seeking more information about the millionaire’s disappearance.

Baskin is being sued for posting a video on her YouTube channel earlier this month implicating Anne McQueen, the former assistant in question, in Lewis’ disappearance.

The suit said: “Despite contentions to the contrary, the truth has never been explored in any court and there is a good faith basis to believe the truth will open up many viable remedies.”

The lawsuit is now also looking for a “pure bill of discovery,” which allows information in a case to be gathered by those involved before any parties file a civil complaint.

The pure bill of discovery “will be useful to identify potential defendants and theories of liability and to obtain information necessary for meeting a condition precedent to filing suit,” the lawsuit said.

Addressing rumours first established on Tiger King that Carole Baskin was involved in the death of Don Lewis, the big cat activist said in an email to The Associated Press last week: “I didn’t kill him or have him killed, so there’s no way I’d associate losing him with that word or concept.

“Any Tiger King reference to killing or murder is strictly based on the fact that so many animal abusers have tried unsuccessfully to kill me either by rallying their minions or hiring hitmen.”