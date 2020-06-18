‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic asks Black Lives Matter activists to demand prison reform

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has written a new letter to a fan, in which he calls on Black Lives Matter activists to demand prison reform.

In the letter, Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for plotting to kill rival zoo owner Carole Baskin, refers to the US prison system as the “American slave trade”.

“You got the attention of the world over the murder of Mr. Floyd. Now you want to take the police out of your cities,” Exotic wrote to activists in the latter, obtained by the New York Post.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the letter, Exotic accuses officials of lying “on police reports and in court” in order to preserve the “American slave trade” of the prison system.

“You the people need to demand a law be passed to charge these people with power for perjury and internal corruption, because you might have changed a small portion of what’s wrong with America but the problem does not stop on the street.

“You must go inside, behind the closed doors, where the cover up and the dirty deals are done between the people in power in order to legally kidnap you or your loved ones of all colors and sex.”

He also suggests that prison officials “abuse you and make you work for 80 cents an hour,” and asks Black Lives Matter activists and citizens to “be the voice of millions” and push for prison reform.

Black Lives Matter protests have been sweeping the globe in the wake of the high-profile death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on May 25.

Advertisement

Floyd died after being pinned down by the neck for nearly nine minutes by officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Joe Exotic recently claimed that he would “be dead in 2-3 months,” saying that his “soul is dead” and asking for help from Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump and Cardi B in order to get out of prison.

Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage recently said that he believed Exotic to be “in danger” in prison after contracting coronavirus and being in solitary confinement for four months.