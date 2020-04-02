‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic is in coronavirus isolation in prison

Joe Exotic’s husband has said the Tiger King star is currently self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic after being transferred to a new jail.

Dillon Passage revealed that his husband was moved recently from Grady County Jail in Oklahoma to Federal Medical Center, a 1,500-inmate facility in Fort Worth, Texas. Exotic’s former prison had some cases of COVID-19 among its inmates, meaning that he would need to be quarantined upon arrival.

During an exclusive chat with Andy Cohen on the presenter’s SiriusXM show yesterday (April 1) Dillon was asked whether his husband was “in his own COVID-19 quarantine right now?”

Advertisement

“From what I know,” Passage replied, “yes.”

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), is serving a 22-year sentence after being found guilty of paying a hit man $3,000 (£2,422) to unsuccessfully kill his enemy Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist whom he’d accused of trying to derail his private zoo business. The criminal is also serving time for 17 other wildlife-related charges.

He is the central star of Netflix‘s trending docuseries Tiger King, which explores the wild, underground world of private big cat owners in the US.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Exotic is not allowed to make any telephone calls nor check and send emails during his 14-day quarantine.

Advertisement

“We speak like three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Dillon added. “I’ve yet to speak to him since he moved.”

In related news, Marilyn Manson has shared an old message he received from Exotic asking for an endorsement for his failed campaign to become the Governor of Oklahoma.