Tiger King star Joe Exotic has started up his own brand of cannabis while serving time in federal prison.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who goes by the stage name Joe Exotic, broadcast the business venture via Twitter.

“I am pleased to announce my Entertainment Attorney Brad Small, from Beverly Hills, has signed an exclusive licensing deal with a THC Group and Cannabis,” the Netflix reality star confirmed.

“We will be bringing a variety of cannabis products under the Joe Exotic brand to Colorado, California and Joe’s home state…”

Exotic confirmed that the new range would include edibles and “various top shelf exotic strains.”

…of Oklahoma. They will include edibles and various top shelf exotic strains. The products will be sold in dispensaries in these three states. It’s the Joe Exotic strain of Cannabis, CBD and Edibles. Ask your dispensery for a Joe Exotic and smoke a Joe. — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) June 15, 2021

Small told TMZ in an interview that the launch will happen within weeks. A share of the profits will go towards captive tiger care.

He has also confirmed that Exotic had been directly involved with the business through calls and emails with his attorney. The idea had come to him in July 2020 as a means of helping people with various ailments.

In 2019, Exotic was convicted for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate his rival Carole Baskin, in addition to 17 animal abuse charges. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence at a correctional facility in Fort Worth in Texas.

In May, Exotic revealed on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer,” began the Twitter thread.

He added: “I don’t want anyone’s pity, what I need is when John Phillips gets the evidence he is working on, I need the world to help him get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice and make this right and sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores… pic.twitter.com/pPbaGcPYwA — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 14, 2021

Exotic had been hopeful of a presidential pardon from former US president Donald Trump that would see him released from prison.

However, after Trump failed to materialise the pardon, Exotic has now turned his hopes to President Biden.