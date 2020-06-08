‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says he’ll “be dead in 2-3 months”

A letter written by Joe Exotic, star of Netflix hit show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, has revealed that he will “be dead in 2-3 months.”

Obtained by TMZ, the letter dated June 1 hears Exotic claim that his “soul is dead,” and he asks for immediate help in getting out of prison from Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and Cardi B.

“I ask President Trump to keep his word and look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle,” Exotic wrote.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the letter to his “supporters, fans, and loved ones,” he says he’s struggling to keep hope in what he describes as some pretty miserable conditions behind bars. “I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” he admitted.

“As most people know I was born with CVID not COVID-19,” he wrote, “and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

He also claimed he’s being tormented by people sending him info about his husband, Dillon Passage, enjoying time without him. Exotic also said that Passage has gone radio silent on him.

Exotic ends his letter by referencing Michael Jackson’s Dangerous single ‘Will You Be There’, asking his husband whether he will be there “Or not? My heart must know!”

You can read the full letter here.

Advertisement

Last week, Tiger King star Joe Exotic reacted to his long-time rival Carole Baskin being awarded the zoo that shot him to fame.

The eccentric zoo-keeper, also known as Joe Schreibvogel or Joe Maldonado-Passage, called the move a “treachery” that has to be challenged.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Cage has been cast to play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in an upcoming scripted series.

Released on Netflix back in March, the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness quickly became one of the most popular shows on television. The seven-part series follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, but primarily focuses on the bitter feud between Joe Exotic and rival Carole Baskin.

Netflix revealed last month that the series has been watched by a staggering 64 million households.