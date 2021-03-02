Joe Exotic has teased a “major announcement” arriving tomorrow (March 3).

The Tiger King star, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse charges and a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin, tweeted the news yesterday (March 1).

“Major announcement will be made on Wednesday of this week. Every News station, radio, newspaper, and talk show will be talking about this. Once this cat is out of the bag there is NO ONE going to lie about anything anymore,” the message reads on Exotic’s account.

March 1 announcement..Message today from Joe “Major announcement will be made on Wednesday of this week. Every News station, radio, newspaper, and talk show will be talking about this. Once this cat is out of the bag there is NO ONE going to lie about anything anymore.” pic.twitter.com/3xrB7K7val — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) March 1, 2021

Tiger King broke records for Netflix upon its release last March. The seven-part documentary series, which follows a number of big cat owners, breeders and conservationists in the US, became the streamer’s most-watched title for longest period of time, holding the top spot for 15 days last April.

Since then, Exotic has been hopeful of a presidential pardon that would see him released from prison. In January, the former zoo owner failed to secure an expected pardon from outgoing US president Donald Trump, however, he retains faith in incumbent Joe Biden.

It was reported that Exotic and his team were so confident of his release at the hands of Trump that they had a “limousine fueled up” outside jail ahead of the pardon verdict.

Meanwhile, The Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin has admitted that she is “so sick” of talking about the hit series. She rose to fame last year as one of the main subjects of the documentary series.

However, in an interview with Metro last month, Baskin expressed disappointment in how the series turned out: “We worked with the producers for five years because they said they were working on Blackfish for big cats. Tiger King was not Blackfish.

“The day I watched it, I was like, ‘What was this past five years about? This is nothing like what they said they were working on.’

She added: “I’m so sick of talking about Tiger King.”