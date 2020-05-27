‘Tiger King’ star confirms more Netflix episodes are on the way

Tiger King star John Reinke has said there are more episodes on the way for the hit Netflix docuseries.

Reinke worked with Joe Exotic, the series’ main subject, for 14 years in his big cat park and gives interviews about his experience in the currently eight-part show.

In an interview with The Mirror, Reinke said, “There’s so much more content that needs to be in there and I know Netflix have footage for two or three more episodes.”

He confirmed there was “hundreds of hours” of footage still unused, and said he would be involved in future episodes, “the network said they are going to be in touch with me about it.”

Advertisement

Reinke also explained how Exotic himself had worked with filmmakers coming to their park to film the animals. “Joe had a bunch of directors through the zoo at various points and they took the footage with them,” he said.

“They filmed everything and took what they had on video with them. That footage is also likely to surface at some point.”

Earlier this month, Reinke admitted he was “irritated” he didn’t earn money from his time on Tiger King. “I filmed that thing for five or six years, and didn’t make biscuits out of that,” he explained.

“Netflix made all the money on that…I have heard that some people made money on it, and that kind of irritates me a little bit. But I’ve not tried to make money at all through this…until now.”



Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.