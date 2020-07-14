Tiger King star Carole Baskin has been tricked into sharing a birthday message for shamed entertainer Rolf Harris.

The Big Cat Rescue founder unwittingly recorded a tribute on Cameo for the sex offender, after it was ordered by Australian comedian Tom Armstrong.

In the video, Baskin says, “Hi Rolf Harris. All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them and that they love all that you have done for them.”

She then goes on to describe Jimmy Savile as Harris’ “best friend”, commenting: “I hear there’s a lot of great stories about you and your best friend Jimmy Savile. Can’t wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf.”

Watch the video below:

If this doesn’t break the internet I give up 🤣 Carole Baskin shouts out Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RsICCRXwK — Tom Armstrong (@TomoArmstrong) July 14, 2020

Harris was convicted of sexual assault and abuse against minors in 2014 and went on to serve almost three years behind bars before his release in May 2017.

Hundreds of sexual abuse allegations were made against Savile following his death in October 2011.

Carole Baskin recently took over the zoo of her rival Joe Exotic, who was the central focus of Netflix docuseries Tiger King. Exotic said the ruling was “yet another emotional blow” to his “already fragile” state – as he is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for plotting to have Baskin killed.

Tara Reid is currently in talks to star as Baskin in a new Tiger King film, while Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon also has a limited series in development in which she will play Baskin.

Writing about Tiger King upon release, NME said: “You’re never quite sure if it’s real, or who’s right and who’s wrong, which is – it must be said – a very 2020 state of being.”