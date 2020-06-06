Jeff Lowe has announced that he and his wife Lauren Down, both of whom were made famous by Netflix‘s recent docu-series Tiger King, will be appearing in their own reality TV series.

Lowe was initially an investor and business partner at Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, later gaining full control over the facility in 2016.

“It’ll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories,” Lowe told People of the show.

“And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups.”

Lowe added that due to the coronavirus epidemic he’s unsure when the “very, very informative” show will air. “They haven’t even given us an exact date of production. It’s in pre-production right now.”

He continued: “We’re filming B-roll right now. It’s hard with COVID-19 to put crews together and get them all out here, staying in hotels. It’s just a little bit difficult, but I think they anticipate a few more weeks before they start all of the big camera filming.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that Exotic’s arch-rival Carole Baskin has been handed control of his old zoo following court proceedings, with current occupant Lowe ordered to vacate within 120 days. Exotic described the decision as “treachery”.

Lowe is currently building a new zoo called Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, where the animals from the old facility will be re-homed.