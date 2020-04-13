‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic sees huge increase in music streams on Spotify

Exotic’s song ‘I Saw A Tiger’ was added to Spotify on March 30 after fans of the hit Netflix show clamoured for its addition to the streaming platform.

Less than two weeks after the song was added, Exotic gained listeners across the globe in all of Spotify’s 79 markets.

Denmark is leading the way for the highest streaming rate of the song, followed by the UK in second. The song has the most listeners in the US.

It was also revealed by Spotify that exotic is “averaging an 18% daily increase in its share of streams” and that Millennials are Exotic’s biggest fans. Spotify said: “The ages 25-29 [are] consuming his music at the highest rate, followed by ages 30-34.”

Top 10 countries streaming Joe Exotic’s music:

Denmark

UK

Ireland

Iceland

Norway

New Zealand

Australia

Sweden

USA

Canada