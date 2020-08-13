TikTok Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper gets her own Netflix special

Sarah Cooper, a prominent Donald Trump impersonator on TikTok, has landed her own Netflix comedy special.

Cooper’s videos, which satirise the President’s speeches, have been seen by millions and gone viral on the social network.

The first of her videos was shared back in April as the coronavirus lockdown was being imposed across America. Titled ‘How To Medical’, it saw Cooper poke fun at Trump’s speech recommending using UV light and disinfectant spray to tackle coronavirus, getting over 21 million views at the time of writing.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Since then, Cooper has shared other videos including ‘How To Bible’, and also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a guest host this week, showing of her lip-syncing talent.

The new Netflix special has a prospective release date of this autumn, right in line with the 2020 US Presidential election. It’s called Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, and is set to contain sketches, vignettes and interviews focusing on politics and beyond.

The special will be directed by Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne, who will also co-produce the show alongside Maya Rudolph of Saturday Night Live.

Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to ban TikTok “transactions” in the United States, owing to the network’s reported ties to the Chinese government.

Trump previously wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.”