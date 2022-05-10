Tina Fey recalls being “hit on” by Kevin Spacey at ‘SNL’

Tina Fey has recalled being “hit on” by Kevin Spacey during her days on Saturday Night Live.

The actor and comedian took to the stage with Amy Poehler on the final night of the Netflix is a Joke festival for an “In Conversation” event.

As observed by The Hollywood Reporter, Fey and Poehler stressed their event was not stand-up and added “this is not the Golden Globes”, stressing it would be a conversation.

At one point during the evening, Poehler reportedly asked Fey, “Who is the most famous person to ever hit on you?” before joking John McCain had flirted with her.

“This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me,” Fey replied, beginning to discuss her days on Saturday Night Live. “One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me.”

Kevin Spacey has since been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple men, and has since come out as gay. Questioning his moves at the afterparty in question, Tina Fey added: “I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?’”

Meanwhile, Amy Poehler recently said she’s “down” to reprise her role as Leslie Knope for a Parks and Recreation reboot.

“Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down,” Poehler told People.

Following its premiere on NBC in 2009, Parks and Recreation came to an end after seven seasons in 2015. Alongside Poehler, the show starred Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott and Rob Lowe.