Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki coming out as bisexual was “meaningful”

Tom Hiddleston has spoken about the reveal that his Marvel character Loki is bisexual, saying he hopes it was “meaningful”

In episode three of the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s titular character can be seen having a conversation with Lady Loki AKA Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) about their dating history.

Sylvie says: “Must’ve been would-be princess or perhaps, another prince?” to which Loki replies, “a bit of both, I suspect the same as you”, implying he has had both male and female partners in the past.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Guardian, Hiddleston has spoken about Loki’s journey from movies (he first played the character in 2011’s Thor and appeared in five subsequent Marvel films) to his own TV series. “I was just really honoured to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new.”

“I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it,” he added. “It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Reviewing that episode, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw wrote: “Already talked about in press interviews leading up to the show’s release, it’s great to see something so momentous (and so long overdue) handled in such a casual way, with all credit to Hiddleston’s perfect delivery and director Kate Herron’s smart use of blue and pink lighting.”

However not everyone was a fan with It’s A Sin and Queer As Folk creator Russell T Davies calling it “pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

It comes as last month, Benedict Cumberbatch criticised “repressive regimes” who ban films that include LGTBQ+ characters after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was banned in Saudi Arabia, allegedly over a 12-second scene where new character America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) references her “two mums”.

Advertisement

“Their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality,” said Cumberbatch.

“We still have to fight, we still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small way but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that.”