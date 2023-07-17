NewsTV News

Tom Holland fans defend actor from homophobic abuse over ‘The Crowded Room’ scene

A scene from The Crowded Room has gone viral

By Sam Warner
Tom Holland The Crowded Room
Tom Holland in 'The Crowded Room'. CREDIT: Apple TV

Fans of Tom Holland have defended the star from homophobic comments over a scene in his recent Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

The psychological thriller focuses on the real-life story of Billy Milligan who was arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979, and through a series of interviews with Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) audiences learn about his mysterious past.

During one scene, which has circulated online in recent days, Holland’s character is seen having sex with a man in a club, before doing drugs and performing oral sex.

Tom Holland at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art on June 1, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Nina Westervelt/GETTY
Tom Holland at the premiere of “The Crowded Room” held at the Museum of Modern Art on June 1, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Nina Westervelt/GETTY

However, many fans have been forced to defend the actor from homophobic reactions to the moment, with one tweeting: “PEOPLE ARE ONLY WEIRDED OUT BY TOM HOLLAND DOING THAT SCENE BECAUSE OF RAMPANT HOMOPHOBIA !”.

Another added: “Why are people so mad about tom holland playing a queer character? the homophobia today is bonkers,” while a third wrote: “The fact that a single scene on an Apple Plus show featuring Tom Holland has brought out so much homophobia from the stupidest people is… actually it’s not even a little surprising, it’s just annoying.”

Many more have shared their reactions:

The Crowded Room was released last month, though Holland admitted following its debut that it was hard to promote after the show was “horribly reviewed” by critics.

“I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room,” he told Unilad. “It has taught me resilience. Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”

Holland also executive produced the series, which also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz and Emmy Rossum.

