Tom Holland wants to make a cameo in ‘Euphoria’ with Zendaya

Tom Holland has said he wants to make an appearance in HBO series Euphoria.

The actor, who stars alongside Euphoria actor Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home, explained he’d been pushing for a role in the show after visiting the set during filming of season two.

Asked if he’d want to appear in Euphoria in a video from IMDB, Holland said: “Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”

Turning to Zendaya, Holland added: “I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

After Zendaya suggested they should have put him in there like an “Easter egg”, Holland exclaimed: “I want to be in Euphoria!”

Created and written by Sam Levinson, Euphoria stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a drug addict who emerges from rehab struggling to make sense of the world. This starts to change with the arrival of Jules, played by Hunter Schafer.

The first season, released in 2019, was followed by two specials. The first, Trouble Don’t Last Always aired in December last year, while Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob was released shortly afterwards in January.

A trailer was recently released for season two, which is scheduled to be released January 9, 2022. The second season will also star musician Dominic Fike.

Speaking about the second series earlier this year, Zendaya said: “It’s a difficult season. It’s going to be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character because I think she represents a lot for so many people.

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season’s not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”