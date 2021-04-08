Tom Holland will star in the first season of Apple‘s forthcoming anthology series on mental illness, The Crowded Room.

Holland is to portray Billy Milligan, who was the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder), in the anthology’s first season of 10 episodes. The story is based on Daniel Keyes’ 1981 biography The Minds Of Billy Milligan.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that the anthology, which is penned by Akiva Goldsman, will “explore the true and inspirational stories of those who struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness”.

Holland recently played an army veteran suffering from PTSD in Apple’s Russo brothers film Cherry. He next reprises his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has Uncharted set for 2022.

The Crowded Room is a co-production between Apple’s in-house studio and New Regency. Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Star Trek: Picard) will executive produce via his Weed Roads Production banner. Holland will also exec produce alongside Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

No release date for the anthology has been revealed.

In a four-star review of Cherry, NME’s Richard Phippen wrote: “In Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), whose performance in the titular role as the broken war veteran is one of those that comes along once in a generation, Cherry boasts an all-star lead.

“His ability to convey a relentless sadness is stunning, particularly from an actor whose big screen work thus far has mostly called on him to be a plucky polar opposite of this depressed and downbeat young man.”