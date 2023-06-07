Tom Holland to take a break from acting after new series “broke” him

Tom Holland has said he’s taking a year off from acting following his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

The actor stars in the psychological thriller series as Danny Sullivan, who is arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Following his arrest, his past is uncovered through a series of interviews by interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried).

Speaking to ExtraTV about taking on the role and serving as an executive producer, Holland explained that the show made him hit a breaking point.

“I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer,” Holland said. “I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me.

“There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break’. I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

Asked what he’s planning to do with his year off, Holland said: “I’ve done a little bit of traveling. I had an amazing time. I’ve been seeing my family, seeing my friends. I’ve been playing golf. I’ve been going to the garden centre and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive. I’ve just been trying to be a regular bloke from Kingston and just relax.”

As for whether he’ll return to play Spider-Man anytime soon, the actor replied: “I don’t think it’ll be soon. But there is definitely a possibility.”

Created by Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is inspired by the 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keys. Alongside Holland and Seyfried, the show stars Emmy Rossum, Will Chase, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott and Jason Isaacs.

Recently, Holland shared that he’s been sober for over a year after the series shifted his views on mental health.