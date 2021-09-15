Tommy Lee says he’s “cool” with ‘Pam and Tommy’ sex tape miniseries

Tommy Lee has given his seal of approval for upcoming miniseries Pam and Tommy, saying he’s “stoked”.

The Mötley Crüe drummer will be the main focus of a new Hulu miniseries, following the events surrounding his infamous sex tape with Pamela Anderson.

Sebastian Stan is playing Lee while Lily James has been cast as Pamela Anderson. Pam & Tommy will reveal what happened when the pair’s sex tape was stolen.

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee said when asked for his thoughts on the show by Entertainment Tonight.

“I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

Discussing his thoughts on the adaptation of this period of his life, Tommy Lee went on: “The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild. I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

Earlier this summer, the show’s hair stylist Barry Lee Moe revealed that Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson took three hours every day to complete.

Of James’ elaborate transformation into Pamela Anderson, Moe said her hair and makeup took “anywhere from three to five hours every morning before we even started filming.”

Pam and Tommy began filming earlier this year – a release date is yet to be confirmed, stay tuned for updates as they come in.