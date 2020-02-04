News

Toni Collette to star in new Netflix drama ‘Pieces Of Her’

An adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s 2018 crime novel

Sofiana Ramli
Toni Collette is returning to Netflix with a brand-new drama titled Pieces Of Her.

The eight-episode series is based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 crime thriller novel of the same name. According to Deadline, Minkie Spiro, whose works include Dead To Me and The Plot Against America, will direct the show while Homeland creatives Lesli Linka Glatter and Charlotte Stoudt will serve as executive producers. Australia’s very own Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies) is also onboard the project.

Written by Stoudt, Pieces Of Her follows the story of a mother-daughter pair whose lives are disrupted after a life-changing incident takes place in their sleepy Georgia town. “A random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura (played by Collette),” a description of the drama reads. “Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

Netflix has described Pieces Of Her as an exploration of “how one tragic event can force us to reevaluate everything we know about the ones we love, without shying away from the traumatic events that can shape us all”. Full cast details and an official premiere date for the drama have not yet been confirmed.

Pieces Of Her will mark Collette’s second lead role on a Netflix original series. The Australian actress had previously starred in Unbelievable, in which she portrayed a detective who investigated a serial rapist. The drama, which won Collette Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, also starred Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever.

Collette’s latest movie Knives Out is up against Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Parasite for Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars.

