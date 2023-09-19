David Beckham Netflix documentary first trailer tackles Bootgate scandal

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series on David Beckham – check it out above.

Directed by Fisher Stevens (Cove, Before The Flood), the four-part series features interviews and never-before-seen archive footage from the past 40 years of Beckham’s life.

A synopsis for the series reads: “Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

Advertisement

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time.”

As shown in the trailer, the series features interviews with his wife Victoria Beckham, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and former teammates Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane.

Beckham also addresses the famous “bootgate” scandal from 2003, where the footballer was struck in the face by a boot kicked by Ferguson. Other subjects shown include the media circus around his personal life, and the red card he received during the England vs. Argentina match at the 1998 World Cup.

The series is produced by John Battsek, best known for his work on acclaimed documentary films One Day In September and Searching For Sugar Man.

Beckham is set to release October 4 on Netflix.