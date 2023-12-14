Trevor Noah to host 2024 Grammys

Trevor Noah has been announced as the host for the 2024 Grammys, marking the fourth year in a row in which he has hosted.

The former Daily Show host helmed the music awards ceremony back in 2021, 2022 and 2023, following Alicia Keys‘ run as a host in both 2019 and 2020. The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

“I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys,” Noah announced on his podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah (via Variety). “I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Phoebe Bridgers lead the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations. SZA is on top with nine nominations while Bridgers, Monét and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea are all tied with seven Grammy nominations – Bridgers earning six for her work with Boygenuis, who mark their first time ever being nominated for Grammy.

Jack Antonoff, John Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish, Olivia Rodrigo and Swift are all tied with six nominations under their belt.

Noah is nominated for Best Comedy Album at the 2024 Grammys for ‘I Wish You Would’. He was previously nominated in the same category at the 2020 Grammys for Patricia’s Son. Visit here for the full list of 2024 Grammy nominations.

In other news, Noah was forced to jump into a fan’s car to get to an interview on time back in September – something that played out live on air.

“There’s a bicycle fighting with a taxi driver,” Noah shouted down a phone line to the show’s hosts (via BBC) as he described his nightmare journey into the studio.

Advertisement

“That’s not in your traffic report,” Noah added, before saying that he was “gonna get in with some guy,” in an attempt to get to the station.

“Can I just say, whoever is in this traffic, I feel you. We are together,” he laughed while explaining the ordeal after eventually getting to the station with the help of a fan.