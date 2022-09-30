Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years as host

Trevor Noah has stepped down as host of The Daily Show after seven years presenting the US political comedy show.

A new report from Variety reveals that Noah announced his departure from the role during filming yesterday (September 29) for an upcoming episode of the show.

Noah’s departure was then confirmed by Daily Show network Comedy Central, who wrote: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

In a message posted to fans, Noah discussed his departure, first addressing the show’s senior correspondent Ronny Chieng. “You know, Ronnie, the journey we’ve been on together has been wild,” Noah said. “I remember when we first started. And you remember this, Ronny, it was, you know, so many people didn’t believe in us.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

He added: “What a journey it’s been. Every single one of you who comes here to support us every single day, everybody who’s watched the show and then it’s grown all around the world. And, you know, I recently went to India for the first time and the people there who, you know, have supported everything that we’ve done. And I, I just found myself filled with gratitude for for the journey.

“It’s been it’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. And I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic. And then, and I realised that after the seven years, my time is up.”

He added: “But in the most in the most beautiful way. Honestly. I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. You know, we’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

South African comedian Noah took over from Jon Stewart as host of The Daily Show in 2015. Noah began his stand-up career is his native South Africa before becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on The Tonight Show in 2012 and the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on The Late Show With David Letterman the following year. In the UK, he has made TV appearances on QI and Eight Out Of Ten Cats.

Back at the start of the pandemic, Noah made headlines when he pledged to pay the full salaries of show staff who have been furloughed due to COVID.