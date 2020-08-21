Tributes paid after ‘Drag Race’ star ChiChi DeVayne dies aged 34

Tributes have been paid to the late RuPaul’s Drag Race star ChiChi DeVayne.

DeVayne, whose real name was Zavion Davenport, had been in hospital since August 16 after being diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this month.

“We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today,” a statement from Drag Race‘s production company World of Wonder confirmed.

Advertisement

“Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

Paying tribute to the 34-year-old, her fellow Drag Race contestant Jinx Monsoon wrote: “Heartbroken doesn’t begin… so sad to have lost such a sweet, endearing sister. RIP ChiChi.”

A statement from Drag Race presenter RuPaul said: “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

Heartbroken doesn’t begin… so sad to have lost such a sweet, endearing sister. RIP ChiChi pic.twitter.com/kv0qGDPvym — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) August 21, 2020

“She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all.”

SNL star Leslie Jones added: “Aw man!!! So sad to hear about @chichidevayne RIP my sweet!!”

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.

I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

Aw man!!! So sad to hear about @chichidevayne RIP my sweet!! pic.twitter.com/xvxmyARmBI — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2020

Davenport, who was born in Louisiana, came fourth in Drag Race’s eighth season in 2016.

She continued to perform in live tours linked to the show, before returning for the third season of Drag Race All Stars, where she finished in seventh place.

Adding to the tributes, drag performer Jaremi Carey (known as Phi Phi O’Hara) wrote: “One of the purest, kindest and most loving people I have ever had the chance to cross paths with. Sleep well you beautiful human! #ChiChiDevayne.”