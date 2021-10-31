NewsTV News

Tributes pour in for “ultimate entertainer” Bert Newton, dead at 83

The TV legend's death was confirmed last night

By Caleb Triscari
Bert Newton as the Narrator in the 'Rocky Horror Show' in 2015.
Bert Newton as the Narrator in the 'Rocky Horror Show' in 2015. CREDIT: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

Tributes have flowed in for TV personality, comedian and actor Bert Newton, who died last night aged 83.

Newton died in Melbourne following years of health complications. Back in May, he had his leg amputated after dealing with complications from an infected toe. Prior to that, he was hospitalised for pneumonia in 2017, and underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2012.

On social media, comedian Shaun Micallef reflected on seeing Newton on screen when he was younger, only to work with him years later.

“Bert was the guy we would all talk about the next day at school after the Don Lane Show. He was the funny guy who hosted the Logies when I was growing up. 20 times,” he said.

“Years later I would host it once and I got to introduce him and it was a really big deal for me.”

Fellow comedian and TV host Adam Hills described Newton as the “ultimate entertainer”.

“Australian TV wouldn’t be what it is without Bert. It’s up to us all to take what he taught us, and keep his spirit alive.”

On Facebook, Jimmy Barnes shared archival footage of Newton promoting the singer’s 2005 album ‘Double Happiness’ during a segment on Good Morning Australia.

“Bert was the absolute professional. Was always a pleasure to talk with him. He’ll be dearly missed,” Barnes said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has also confirmed Newton will receive a state funeral, with details to be announced in the coming days.

“He lived his life on the silver screen – and we welcomed his wit and humour into our homes,” he said in a statement.

“As we reflect on his legacy in the coming days, we’ll all be reminded of his legendary partnerships with Graham Kennedy and Don Lane. For so many, those partnerships are as inseparable as they are memorable.”

View other tributes to Newton below:

Newton had a career on screen and on stage for more than 50 years, beginning as a teenage radio announcer in his hometown of Melbourne. Years later, he would go on to make a name for himself thanks to his collaborations with entertainers Don Lane and Graham Kennedy, who have both since passed away.

On screen, Newton was known for his work on The Graham Kennedy Show, The Don Lane Show, In Melbourne Tonight, Good Morning Australia, New Faces, Bert’s Family Feud and 20 to 1. He also hosted the Logies awards ceremony on multiple occasions.

Additionally, Newton participated in stage productions of Wicked, Annie, Grease and The Rocky Horror Show.

