‘True Detective’ season four release date announced

A release date for season four of True Detective has been announced.

The show, officially titled True Detective: Night Country, which will be based in the frozen wilds of Alaska, will make its return on January 14 in the US from 9pm on HBO Max. A release date for the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV is yet to be confirmed.

As previously confirmed Jodie Foster will star in this season alongside former boxing champion Kali Reis, while Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, and director of all six episodes.

A new teaser trailer has also been shared for the new series, which you can view below.

An official synopsis for the season states, via Variety: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Along with Foster and Reis, the cast includes Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are guest stars.

True Detective has won five Emmy awards since its premiere in 2014, including Outstanding Cast for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series, and more.

Its been four years since the last series which starred Mahershala Ali and Steven Dorff as they investigated the disappearance of two children in the Ozarks.