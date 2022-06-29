‘True Detective’ season four with Jodie Foster is officially happening

A fourth season of True Detective, led by Jodie Foster, has officially been confirmed by HBO.

The Oscar-winning actress has been cast alongside professional boxer and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis.

The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, comes from writer-director Issa López, who will also executive produce alongside Foster, Barry Jenkins, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and Cary Fukunaga.

“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ instalment will be beautifully realised with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” said Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at HBO.

A synopsis for the upcoming season (via Deadline) reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.

“To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The new season is set to be filmed in Iceland, with an official release date yet to be announced.

According to Deadline, True Detective producers identified Reis as the choice for co-lead following her performance in the award-winning indie film Catch the Fair One. The movie, which marked her acting debut, saw her nominated for Best Female Lead at the Indie Spirit Awards. She also received special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where the film won the Audience Award.

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective first aired in 2014, with second and third seasons airing respectively in 2015 and 2019.

Last September, season one director Cary Fukunaga criticised Pizzolatto, saying that their time working together quickly became “disheartening”.

On-set tensions between the two were well-publicised, with Fukunaga saying most recently: “The writer and director are a team. Over the course of the project, Nic kept positioning himself as if he was my boss and I was like, ‘But you’re not my boss. We’re partners. We collaborate.'”