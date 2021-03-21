‘True Lies’ TV reboot pushed back to give producers more time

The proposed reboot of 1994 action thriller True Lies as a TV series has been further delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS have reportedly made the decision in order to give producers, including James Cameron, who wrote and directed the original film, more time to develop the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A pilot is reportedly scheduled to be filmed over the summer.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix is set to write the pilot, which was ordered in February. McG, who’s been attached to previous efforts to reboot the film, is set to direct. No cast have yet been confirmed.

The series is set to follow the same premise as the film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, seeing a mild-mannered IT consultant and his wife propelled into a world of high-stakes espionage while trying to save their marriage.

Fox developed a True Lies series in 2017, with Arrow’s Marc Guggenheim set to adapt the film, but the project never came to fruition.

Nix, McG and Cameron are executive producing with Mary Viola, president of McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision, and Rae Sanchini of Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment.

Schwarzenegger defended Eliza Dushku in 2018 after his True Lies co-star claimed that she was sexually assaulted on the set of the 1994 film.

Posting on Facebook, the 37-year-old actress alleged that she was attacked by stuntman Joel Kramer, who has since dismissed her claims as “absolute lies”.

Schwarzenegger responded after it was claimed that Tom Arnold and the True Lies cast “would’ve done something” if they had been aware of the allegations at the time of filming.

“Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous”, Schwarzenegger wrote on Twitter.