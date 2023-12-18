Two ‘Peaky Blinders’ spin-offs reportedly in the works at Netflix

Multiple Peaky Blinders spin-offs are in development at Netflix, according to reports.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company is planning two spin-offs based on the British gangster series, which came to an end in 2022 after six seasons.

One of these shows is said to be “set in Boston during the middle of the 20th century”, a couple of decades after Peaky Blinders. The other, meanwhile, is believed to be centred around Shelby family matriarch Polly, who was originally played by the late Helen McCrory.

Advertisement

The only confirmed continuation of Peaky Blinders on-screen is an upcoming sequel movie, written by the show’s original creator Steven Knight.

Speaking to Radio Times recently, Knight said filming on the movie should commence in the middle of 2024.

“I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment,” Knight said. “I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, ‘That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?’

“The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year.”

Cillian Murphy, who played Tommy Shelby in the series, has said he’s “open” to returning for a movie on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Speaking last year, Murphy said: “I’m totally open to the idea, but I also do think it was a kind of perfect six seasons. It’s sometimes hard to move into the film format, and I do like the ambiguity of the ending, but I’m always open to a great script, who wouldn’t be?”

Recently, the BBC revealed first-look images of Knight’s new series This Town, starring rising stars Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose and Eve Austin.