Veteran ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’ and ‘Golden Girls’ actor Richard Roat dies

Seinfeld and Friends actor Richard Roat has died at the age of 89.

Roat’s wife confirmed the news to Variety, and his obituary said he died “suddenly”. No cause of death has been shared.

The actor played over 135 roles across a career which spanned almost 50 years, in film, television and on Broadway.

Advertisement

On Friends, Roat starred as a professor at Ross’s university in ‘The One Where Ross Dates A Student’.

Roat played a doctor on Seinfeld, who describes Elaine as “difficult”. He also starred in Dallas, Dynasty and The Golden Girls.

An obituary published in the Los Angeles Times called the actor “the most supportive friend a person in the entertainment industry could ever have.”

“Richard will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and clients,” his obituary continues. “He will be thought of often, with warm memories and a quiet chuckle for all the good times he brought to our lives.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter and a business that will continue to flourish as his wife, Kathy Arntzen Roat, assumes additional responsibilities,” friend and colleague Shelley Herman posted on Facebook.

Roat is survived by his wife, Kathy, with whom he was an entertainment tax preparer for over 50 years.

Advertisement

The actor’s final role was in the crime thriller 24, in 2009.