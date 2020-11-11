Vic Government encourages overseas participation in film industry with $33m package

The Victorian Government will inject $33.8million into the screen sector to encourage local and overseas productions to film in the state.

Of the package, $19.2million will form a new Victorian Screen Incentive program, which will appeal to interstate and international productions and visual effects, animation, post-production and digital games teams.

Meanwhile, $4.7million will be allocated toward developing local film, TV, online and games productions, and $8.6milion will provide a boost in budget for Film Victoria.

“Global demand for movies, TV shows and games continues to skyrocket and we are ensuring Victoria is ready to capture our share of that huge market,” Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson said in a statement.

“This will support thousands of jobs in an industry that’s been hit hard by the pandemic – and create a pipeline of work for the future.”

The announcement comes a week after it was revealed that a new film starring Liam Neeson, Blacklight, is being shot at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios. Blacklight is one of the productions cashing in on the new $33million package, as well as the previously-announced $400million package from the Federal Government to incentivise overseas productions coming to Australia.

Blacklight is expected to employ 340 local crew, more than 825 casuals, cast and extras, and more professionals and businesses.