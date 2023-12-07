Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer reunite in ‘Painting Birds’ Christmas special

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer reunite on-screen for the first time in four years in an upcoming Christmas special.

Mortimer makes a guest appearance on Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Noir: Christmas Special, which airs December 20 on Sky Arts at 8pm.

In the special of the travelogue series, Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves) and his wife Nancy are joined by Mortimer in Penshurst Place in Kent, where they attempt to create an artistic rendition of the robin.

In a clip from episode, Mortimer describes the festive bird as a “hooligan”, to which Reeves replies: “I agree completely. They’re like territorial little brutes. When you hear a robin singing its sweet song, it’s probably saying, ‘get out my garden or I’ll kick your face in’.”

A synopsis for the special reads: “In this Christmas Special, the Moirs search out festive feathered friends at Penshurst Place in Kent. Here, they make friends with a snowy owl before joining old pal Bob Mortimer for an artistic rendition of the robin.

“But it’s the waxwing that holds Jim and Nancy’s heart as the perfect Christmas bird – so together with their daughters, they head to Finland to look for these beautiful creatures as they feast on berries. Along the way they create traditional decorations with a Lappish artist in a magical cottage and attempt to recreate the Northern lights on canvas around a nocturnal campfire in the forest.”

This is the first time the comedy duo have shared the screen since the revival of Vic & Bob’s Night Out, which came to an end after two seasons in 2019.

In the years since, Mortimer has appeared alongside Paul Whitehouse in the BBC series Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which recently concluded its sixth series.

The show largely came about as a method of recuperation following Mortimer’s triple heart bypass surgery in 2015.

Mortimer recently spoke about his health struggles on The One Show, saying: “Yeah I wasn’t very well. I’m never very well. It’s been a long time since I was very well.”