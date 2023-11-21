Victoria Beckham debuts “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” t-shirts after viral documentary clip

Victoria Beckham has released t-shirts with the slogan “My dad had a Rolls-Royce” following a viral clip in Netflix documentary series, Beckham.

In the series, Victoria described her upbringing as “very working class”, prompting husband David Beckham to interrupt her interview from the other room, telling her to “be honest”.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David asked Victoria. “One answer.”

After some back and forth, Victoria eventually replied: “Ok. In the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

The clip, which went viral following the documentary’s release in October, has since spurred Victoria to turn it into merchandise.

“Now, who doesn’t love a slogan t-shirt? I do,” Victoria remarks in a TikTok clip. “And I have to say, my question for you all, ‘What did your dad drive you to school in?’ My dad drove me in, yes, a Rolls-Royce.”

@victoriabeckham I can’t fight it anymore, yes my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce! 😂 Kisses @David Beckham xx Shop the exclusive Slogan T-Shirt now! ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

She added: “OK, I can’t fight it anymore.”

The t-shirts, made from “soft, organic cotton”, are available to pre-order from Victoria Beckham’s website for $150 (£120). At the time of writing (November 21), however, all sizes are currently sold out.

Directed by Fisher Stevens, Beckham features never-before-seen archive footage from the footballer’s 40-year career.

Elsewhere in the documentary, Victoria addresses David’s alleged affair in 2003, which she described as the “hardest period” of their marriage.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us,” Victoria said. “Here’s the thing – we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”