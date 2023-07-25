NewsTV News

Viewers react to Gregg Wallace’s ‘The British Miracle Meat’: “Horrific, gross and pretty effective”

The Channel 4 mockumentary explored "engineered human meat" as a solution to the cost of living crisis

By Hollie Geraghty
Gregg Wallace in 'The British Miracle Meat'
'Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat' (CREDIT: Channel 4)

Viewers have reacted to Gregg Wallace’s new mockumentary The British Miracle Meat, with some praising it as “absolute genius” and others labelling it “gross”.

The one-off show – which aired on Channel 4 yesterday (July 24) – is a spoof documentary that was presented as a real investigation into a company that sold “engineered human meat” as a solution to the cost of living crisis.

“With food prices soaring, Gregg Wallace explores a cheap new lab-grown meat product that its makers claim could be a solution to the cost-of-living crisis,” a synopsis for the show reads.

At the end of the documentary, Wallace learns that the best tasting meat comes from children.

The Guardian said that “the anger of it will linger for years”, asking if the show was “the most disturbing TV satire ever”.

Confused and disgusted viewers also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the show, with many questioning whether Wallace’s show was real or fake.

“This is either great comedy or we’re all doomed!” one person wrote. “Is that show on channel 4 real with Greg Wallace??!!” another asked. “Using human flesh saying it solves the cost of living crisis?!”

“Wild that some people think this #britishmiraclemeat spoof with Gregg Wallace is a genuine programme,” a third wrote. “Good harvest food…this can’t be real???!!!” one shocked viewer wrote.

One suggested that the cost of living “protest” was “horrific, gross and pretty effective”.

“Gregg Wallace’s ‘The British Miracle Meat’ on Channel 4 is like an episode of Black Mirror,” one Twitter user suggested.

You can find some more horrified reactions below.

