Viral ‘Wednesday’ tattoo mocked for looking “more like Samuel L. Jackson”

A fan’s Wednesday Addams tattoo has gone viral after social media users noted that it looks more like Samuel L. Jackson than Jenna Ortega, the star of the hit Netflix series.

An image of the artwork has received millions of views on Twitter, prompting a wave of amusing comments, GIFs and memes.

“When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead,” joked one person.

Another tweeted: “Welp, this was supposed to be Wednesday Addams but looks more like Samuel L Jackson as a kid… lol.”

“This looks like Samuel L Jackson cosplaying as Wednesday,” added another.

You can find more reactions below:

Some dude got Wednesday tatted on him. Looks more like Samuel L. Jackson daughter. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kSPaMYBeSR — 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) January 4, 2023

When you get a pre-production tattoo of Wednesday Addams, after hearing Samuel L. Jackson is being considered for the lead. pic.twitter.com/0FEZRjXMPe — JACK_ACK (@JACKACK7) January 4, 2023

When you love Wednesday and Samuel L. Jackson. pic.twitter.com/kO2FzJe8vs — Le’6uan☁️ (@MrOneAndOnLee) January 3, 2023

A spin-off series of The Addams Family franchise, Wednesday became an instant hit with Netflix viewers. In its first seven days, it racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide, dethroning Stranger Things season four as the platform’s most-viewed series in an opening week.

Despite this, a second season is yet to be officially confirmed by the streaming service. And with the show’s studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) recently being purchased by Amazon, it has been suggested that Netflix may lose the rights to the series.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series follows Wednesday Addams’ life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

In a four-star review of season one, NME wrote: “If there’s one thing fans of The Addams Family should know before watching Netflix reboot Wednesday, it’s to expect the unexpected.

“Yes, the look – the pigtails, pale skin, pinstripes – is similar to the ‘90s classic. Yes, she remains po-faced and prickly. Yes, it’s still set in a creepy mansion. But dip a toe beyond the first few episodes, and you’ll find a very different Wednesday to the one we’ve come to know.”