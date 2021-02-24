‘WandaVision’: You can now stream ‘Agatha All Along’ on Spotify

WandaVision song ‘Agatha All Along’ is now available to stream on Spotify.

The track, which was recorded for the seventh episode of the Marvel and Disney+ series, is played when Kathryn’s Hahn’s character Agnes is revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a notorious witch.

Agnes’ identity is then looked back upon in the series in a musical montage underscored by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez’ song ‘Agatha All Along’.

Advertisement

The pair, who also wrote the music for Frozen, recently told Entertainment Weekly that the perfect theme music must be “catchy” with a “strong melody” and a “real shape”.

In NME’s recap of episode 7, Paul Bradshaw wrote: “Despite all the kookiness, we don’t know yet whose side Agatha is really on. Has she been trying to help Wanda, or is she really as bad as she seems?

“And what about her links in the comics (and subtle nods in the show) to Mephisto, the rumoured next big bad for the MCU? Either way, as the end credits tell us in song, ‘It’s been Agatha all along…'”

Elsewhere, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the show, teased a major cameo still to come in the last two episodes.

Advertisement

“Of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks, there is one character that has not been revealed,” he said.

“It’s an actor that I’ve longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary. It’s just fireworks on set. So, I’m really excited for people to see that stuff.”