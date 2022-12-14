‘Warrior Nun’ cancelled by Netflix after two seasons

Netflix has cancelled Warrior Nun after two seasons.

The fantasy drama’s second season was released last month to positive reviews, after the show originally debuted back in July 2020.

Warrior Nun’s cancellation was confirmed by creator Simon Barry on Twitter, who wrote: “I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

When asked if the show could be saved by another network, Barry replied: “We are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun.”

Based on the comic series by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue, with a divine artifact in her back, and discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

The series built a passionate fanbase who have been campaigning for a third season, after the show earned one of Netflix’s highest audience ratings ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Posting about the cancellation on Twitter, Baptista wrote: “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us.

“I see you and I love you. It was all for you. I’m forever grateful.”

William Miller, who played Adriel in the series, wrote: “In the next. I have no words for the love, support and unconditional love you’ve invested in this show. I love you all & know I will see & read you again soon. The sun will rise in the morning and it will be whatever day you decide it to be.”

A Change.org petition to save the show has amassed over 18,000 signatures at the time of writing. You can check out more reactions below.

