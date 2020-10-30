Watch ‘Community’ cast reunite for Vote For Biden PSA

The cast of Community have reunited to urge fans to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

Biden, who is the Democratic candidate, is up against current President and Republican Donald Trump in the election, which takes place on Tuesday (November 3).

Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Ken Jeong reprised their characters from the TV show for a new voting PSA.

The actors appear on a Zoom call together, which began with Jeong asking: “Who is the cutest dictator?” As the conversation progressed, Pudi sought to clarify whether they were in their roles or not.

“Can I get some clarity on something – are we on the show? Or are we ourselves?” He asked. “We’re all kind of dressed like our characters but nobody’s called anybody by name yet.”

Seconds later, Jim Rash – who played Greendale Community College’s Dean, Craig Pelton – joined the call to remind them his “vote for Biden cookies are still for sale” and to vote on Tuesday.

“So that’s what this is – we’re in a commercial for a presidential campaign,” said Pudi. “That’s why nobody has a name. We had to skirt the studio’s permission.” Watch the cast continue their dilemma over whether to vote or not above.

Community ran from 2009 until 2015 and recently enjoyed a renewed surge in popularity after it was added to Netflix earlier this year.

Rumours about a movie version of the show began to circulate a few months ago and McHale discussed the possibility of them coming true with NME last month. “Dan [Harmon, writer] is a genius and if he’s like, ‘Hey, let’s get the band back together’, I’ll be in that band. I’ll play any instrument he wants,” he said. “I think we would do it in a heartbeat.”